VIP PODCAST 6/16 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Goldberg returns to face Gunther at SNME, intriguing King and Queen semi-finals set, Liv injures shoulder, Bayley-Becky segment (22 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 16 edition of WWE Raw featuring the return of Goldberg who was gifted an unearned World Title match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Also, the King and Queen tournament semi-finals are set, Becky Lynch and Bayley exchanged words in the ring, Karrion Kross played mindgames with Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan suffered an injury, and more.

