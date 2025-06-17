News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (6/17): Announced matches, location, how to watch

June 17, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Trick Williams & A.J. Francis & Rich Swann vs. Elijah & Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura – Six-Man Tag Team match
  • Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan – NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator match
  • Zaria vs. Izzi Dame – NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator match
  • Thea Hail vs. Jaida Parker – NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator match
  • Lola Vice vs. Jordynne Grace – NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator match
  • Blake Monroe NXT Contract signing

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (6/10): Mariah May debuts with her new name and gimmick, Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy for North American Title, Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy for NXT Title

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy for the NXT Championship, Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy for the NXT North American Title, Jacy Jayne vs. Lainey Reid for the NXT Women’s Title

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025