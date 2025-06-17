NXT PREVIEW (6/17): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Trick Williams & A.J. Francis & Rich Swann vs. Elijah & Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura – Six-Man Tag Team match
- Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan – NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator match
- Zaria vs. Izzi Dame – NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator match
- Thea Hail vs. Jaida Parker – NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator match
- Lola Vice vs. Jordynne Grace – NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator match
- Blake Monroe NXT Contract signing
