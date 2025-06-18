AEW DYNAMITE “GRAND SLAM MEXICO” RESULTS (6/18): Keller’s report with analysis of MJF vs. Mistico, Okada vs. Briscoe, Death Riders & Bucks vs. The Opps & Ospreay & Swerve

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JUNE 18, 2025

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO AT ARENA MEXICO

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: The arena has a capacity of 16,500 spectators for pro wrestling.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a wide shot of the arena as Excalibur introduced the show. The camera panned cheering fans.

-“Hangman” Adam Page made his ring entrance. Hangman spoke to the crowd in Spanish. Excalibur translated as Hangman introduced himself and said he’s not the best at Spanish. Excalibur continued to try to translate in pauses in Hangman’s promo. He thanked the fans for having him in their house and touted AEW’s talent. He then spoke about Jon Moxley.

(Keller’s Analysis: From a standpoint of holding the TV audience, kind of risky to have Hangman cut a somewhat lengthy promo in Spanish with only occasional partial translations from Excalibur. Hangman got a nice reception and, from someone who doesn’t speak Spanish, his Spanish sounded splendid.)

-Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness hyped the show’s line-up of matches. Schiavone called this a “bucket list” night for so many.

(Keller’s Analysis: If you you want to know how special and important Arena Mexico is in pro wrestling, you’ll have to read Alan Counihan’s feature column on the PWTorch VIP website and in this week’s PWTorch Newsletter.)

(1) DAX (w/Stokley Hathaway) & VOLADOR JR. & KYLE FLETCHER & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & LANCE ARCHER & JOSH ALEXANDER & HECHICERO vs. BANDIDO & ATLANTIS & ATLANTIS JR. & DANNY GARCIA & BRODY KING & ADAM COLE & TEMPLARIO

Dax Harwood and Stokely Hathaway walked out. Stokely said he had good news and bad news. He said Cash Wheeler couldn’t be there tonight due to circumstances beyond his control. He said Dax is there, though. Callis noted during ring introductions for the heels that there are “strange bedfellows.” The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour with Takeshita and Bandido. The crowd roared with each move and counter move early as Bandido battled Hechicero next. The wrestlers not in the match stood on the floor as not to block the view for the fans (there are no big screen showing the footage like in the typical AEW arena set-ups). Garcia and Dax did kneeled on the ring apron, indicating they’d be next to tag in.

Brody gave Alexander a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Schiavone said he touched the ring earlier in the day and it’s “a hard as hell ring.” At 7:00 the babyfaces cleared the ring and they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

In one corner, Templario took Alexander off the top rope with a nasty looking move where he landed on his head and the announcers gasped. In the opposite corner, Bandido leaped off the top rope and drove Takeshita into the mat at the same time. The ref counted to two for Templario’s cover. Atlantis ran the ramp and leaped over the top rope with a crossbody on Fletcher and Alexander. Four faces punched away at four heels in each of the corners as they went to a wide shot. Schiavone said they had 10,000-plus in the arena. Excalibur called it a sellout. They went into a series of dives to ringside as Fletcher and Cole battled up the ramp to the back.

Brody landed a leg scissors takedown of Hechicero and then dove through the ropes onto Hechicero and Takeshita at ringside for a crowd pop. Atlantis pinned Dax with a small package out of nowhere to win.

WINNERS: Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. & Garcia & Brody & Cole & Brody & Templorio in 16:00.

-A video package aired on the Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada-Don Callis angle last week. They showed backstage footage of Omega coughing up blood while being wheeled out.

-Excalibur plugged that Mark Briscoe was looking for revenge against Okada next.

(Keller’s Analysis: They leaned into the graphic blood. They didn’t update Omaga’s condition.)

(2) MARK BRISCOE vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA (w/Don Callis)

As Briscoe made his entrance, a promo aired on split-screen of Briscoe challenging Okada to a match tonight while also talking about his history with Omega. Okada then made his entrance. Schiavone said they understand Omega will make it to All In, but questioned what condition. he’d be in. The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. Callis joined in on commentary. Schiavone expressed disgust with what he orchestrated last week. Callis said it was a masterful move. He defended going after Omega’s abdomen and said if someone had a bad knee, you’d target their knee.

