FREE PODCAST 6/18 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk Sheamus-Hardy urine angle, Orton punting Christian, New Japan’s hiatus return, Cody-Arn, more (138 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-19-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade begin with Todd’s analysis of the first few New Japan shows since returning from pandemic hiatus, then a review of Smackdown including the urination dousing with Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, a review of Raw with the Drew McIntyre-R-Truth angle and the Christian-Randy Orton tease, a review of AEW Dynamite including a theory on where Cody and Arn Anderson pairing was going, and a review NXT on USA including a move toward more zany comedy, followed by some NXT-AEW ratings talk, and finally some UFC talk to round out the current events section.

Then the show concludes with a sample of this week’s Mailbag edition of the VIP podcast “The Fix” with Todd and Wade discussing a reported proposed trade between the WWF and WCW in 1992 involving four very big names and then a discussion of wrestlers in movies, and a bonus topic of favorite Simpson’s episodes, new observations rewatching “Game of Thrones,” and what’s next on Todd’s binge-watch list.

