FREE PODCAST 6/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Action Wrestling’s Spin including Bosby vs. Priest, Good Hand vs. Alex Kane & Top Team, more (63 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland go around the horn with Action Wrestling’s Spin, another fine outing from one of our favorite indies, with a “Main Event” (in the opening slot) of Action Champ Tim Bosby defending the belt against beloved mainstay Adam Priest, the Good Hand vs. Alex Kane feud heats up in a big six-man match, and we give some in-depth analysis of the Action Wrestling/New South interpromotional war, and much more. For VIP, we take a trip to NWA Exodus for some shockingly good wrestling with Rachel Armstrong against Tiffany Nieves and TME (the former Main Event) & Carson Drake have a trios match against EC3 & Father C-Lo & PB Smooth.

