VIP PODCAST 6/18 – WKH – Grand Slam Mexico at Arena Mexico with MJF vs. Mistico, Mercedes wins CMLL Title, plus Toni Storm, Hangman-Mox, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 18 “Grand Slam Mexico” episode of AEW Dynamite in Mexico at Arena Mexico. This included Mercedes Mone challenging Zeuxis for the CMLL Title, Toni Storm showing up afterward, a Hangman promo in Spanish and then a Hangman-Jon Moxley face-off at the end, an MJF-Mistico crowd-pleasing match, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO