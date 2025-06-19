FREE PODCAST 6/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Zilem: Arena Mexico episode with MJF vs. Mistico, Mercedes vs. Zeuxis, presentation evaluation, Hangman-Mox (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brian Zilem to discuss the June 18 edition of AEW Dynamite, “Grand Slam Mexico,” in Arena Mexico. They discussed the MJF vs. Mistico match, Mercedes Mone winning the CMLL Women’s Title from Zeuxis, the presentation of the show, the Hangman Page opening promo and angle with Jon Moxley at the end, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO