PARKS’S TAKE: The chant that has overtaken “What?!” as the most annoying incessant fan chant in pro wrestling today

Has the “We want tables!” chant overtaken the “What?!” chant as the most annoying example of fan participation in 2025?

I never thought I’d see the day when the “What?!” chants were usurped for this mantle. Yet, here we are. As I’m catching up on the copious amounts of wrestling I missed while on vacation, I couldn’t help but notice those “We want tables!” chants disrupting both Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank on the same day.

Think of the absurdity of chanting “We want tables?!” during a Money in the Bank LADDER match. At least with “What?!” chants, you can make the argument fans are upsetting a heel’s promo and showing their ire toward that person, a kind of sarcastic response. There’s no such argument to be made for “We want tables!”

It’s a chant that has become completely insulting to the competitors in the ring who are trying to tell a story and sell the effects of the match. Instead, this chant is basically the crowd saying, “Yeah, we don’t care about any of what you’re doing in the ring. We’re not invested, we just want someone to bring out a table.”

The “What?!” chants have existed for so long in part because (a) it has worked to disrupt the cadence of promos and (b) wrestlers have acknowledged those chants, giving them power. The easy way to get the tables chant to go away is to not use tables so often. (WWE, it could be argued, is partially to blame for this chant taking hold because of their over-reliance on that particular piece of furniture.)

Look, fans pay their hard-earned money to attend these shows and they can chant whatever they want. That’s true. But that doesn’t exempt them from criticism when they decide to bigfoot what’s happening in the ring. We’ll probably be talking about “What?!” chants five years from now; hopefully the same isn’t true of “We want tables!”