TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/19): Champions Challenge, Order 4 Summit, Slamovich & Lee vs. Elegance Brand

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JUNE 19, 2025

TEMPE, AZ AT MULLETT ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” opening video.

-Aerial shot of Tempe, Arizona.

(1) SAMI CALLIHAN vs. ERIC YOUNG (w/The Northern Armory)

Sami attacked Eric and the Armory before the bell. Eric tried to hit Sami’s hand with a chair, but Sami moved. The action returned to the ring and the bell finally sounded. They traded punches and headbutts. The Armory stomped Sami on the floor. Sami knocked Eric off the top rope. They battled on the top rope, then traded piledriver attempts, and gouged each other’s eyes. Sami gave Eric a DDT.

Eric gave Sami a top rope elbow drop for a two count. Eric threatened the referee. Eric and the Armory argued with the fans. Sami gave Eric a testicular claw and got a two count. Sami went for a piledriver. Sami fought off Judas Icarus, while Travis Williams distracted the referee. Icarus hit Sami with a chair. Eric gave Sami a piledriver and got the pin.

WINNER: Eric Young in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good action. It seems like this feud will continue with Sami getting some partners.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Joe Hendry, Elijah, Leon Slater, and the Rascalz about the Champions Challenge match tonight. [c]

-Order 4 Summit. Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler walked past security and got in the ring. Ali spoke first and said he would give a job performance review of each member. He said that he gave Tasha Steelz everything that she could have ever wanted, included expensive clothes and a title shot. He concluded that she was doing an awful job. He said he knows that she’s been calling “him.” He demanded her phone and saw that she had talked to “him” today. He warned her not to talk to “him” again. Ali demanded that she apologize. Tasha said she was sorry. Ali told her to get out of the ring.

Ali talked to Hotch next. He said Hotch was brave, bold, and the biggest idiot he’s ever met. He asked Hotch what he was thinking. Hotch said he went to Tasha’s defense because that’s what any man should do. Ali said there was only one man in that ring, and it was him. He wanted Hotch to apologize on behalf of his wife and daughter. Hotch hesitated but said he was sorry. He left the ring.

Ali addressed the most loyal member of the group, John Skyler. Skyler took the mic and said that actions have consequences. He said he wanted to talk about the consequences of Ali’s actions. Skyler said this group is his family and that Ali needs to start following his own advice. He said Ali was a good leader, but he was acting like a real jackass. Ali and Skyler were face to face.

Ali got angry and said their mission was to be the strongest organization in TNA and they couldn’t afford weakness. He demanded that Skyler apologize on his hands and knees. Skyler motioned like he was going to do it but screamed “NO!” Ali shoved him, and Skyler shoved him down. Ali said that actions have consequences and challenged him to a match next week.

-Killer Kelly vignette. This was shot in red with haunting music. She talked about her past with Masha Slamovich and said that Masha had turned her back on her. She said that time changes people. She vowed to win the Knockouts Title. [c]

-The Concierge insulted the crowed and introduced the Elegance Brand.

(2) MASHA SLAMOVICH & LEI YING LEE vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE & HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (w/M by Elegance & The Concierge)

Ash and Lee started the match. Ash quickly tagged in Heather. Heather avoided kicks from Lee. Ash tried to use a translator on her phone but got attacked by Lee and Masha. Lee and Masha double teamed Ash. Lee did a cannonball on Ash at ringside, followed by Masha doing a dive on Heather and Ash. [c]

Masha made the hot tag and ran wild on Ash and Heather. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Heather threw glitter in Lee’s eyes and threw her into the post. Masha went to suplex Ash, but Killer Kelly’s music played to cause a distraction. Ash hit the Rarified Air on Masha and got the pin. Kelly looked on from the stage.

WINNERS: Ash and Heather by Elegance in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The Elegance Brand are fun to watch each week, even though Ash’s act often gets too silly. With their new member, M, they are continuing to gel. Lee continues to impress. It was a surprise to see Knockouts champ Masha Slamovich take the pin.)

-Gia Miller talked to the Iinspiration backstage. They said they are watching the Elegance Brand, and they will inspire them.

-The Injury Report focused on KC Navarro, Mike Santana, and Tasha Steelz. [c]

-Santino Marella walked to the ring. He said that Mike Santana’s suspension would be over next week, and he would face AJ Francis in a street fight match. He called out Tommy Dreamer, who came to the ring. Santino said that Dreamer could have a match against Mance Warner. Warner and Steph DeLander walked down the ramp. Steph called Tommy old and claimed that Waner was the most violent man in TNA.

Dreamer said this may not be his time anymore and there is always a bigger picture, and it might be about something else. This brought out the return of Jake Something. Jake and Warner brawled. Jake sent Warner out of the ring.

-Clip of Tessa Blanchard knocking Indi Hartwell off the apron last week. They argued backstage. Tessa said that she gave Indi her first U.S. opportunity. She said Indi walked across her back to get ahead. Indi said that she used to feel bad for Tessa, but now she’s proving everyone right. Tessa walked off. [c]

-Clips of TNA stars at AAA’s TripleMania Regia event.

(3) MATT CARDONA & THE HOMETOWN MAN vs. EDDIE EDWARDS & JDC (w/Brian Myers & Alisha Edwards)

The Hometown Man came out as Cardona’s surprise partner. Fans chanted “Hometown Man!” at the start. HTM and Cardona had the early offense. Alisha pulled on Cardona’s leg to cause a distraction, which the System used to turn the tide of the match. HTM made the hot tag. All four wrestlers fought. HTM rolled up JDC to get the pin.

WINNERS: Matt Cardona & Hometown Man in 5:00.

The System attacked HTM after the match. Cardona got in Myers’ face. JDC attacked Cardona. The System left Cardona and HTM laying as fans booed. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: Fans are getting behind the Hometown Man gimmick. There wasn’t much to the match, but it was fun for the crowd and sets up a Cardona vs. Myers feud.)