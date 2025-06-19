News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 6/19 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Punk’s promos suffering due to awkward situation, Grand Slam Mexico review, Blake Monroe’s contract signing, more (79 min.)

June 19, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller features analysis of these topics:

  • A review of AEW Dynamite’s “Grand Slam Mexico” telecast including thoughts on Hangman Page’s Spanish, MJF-Mistico, and overall vibe, and more
  • A review of New Japan Dominion and which segment of the pro wrestling fanbase it was “superserving”
  • A review of NXT including the Blake Monroe contract signing and how she came across differently than perhaps intended within the booking scheme
  • Review of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the John Cena-C.M. Punk segment and the King and Queen tournament four-way matches
  • A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead

