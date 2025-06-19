VIP PODCAST 6/19 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Punk’s promos suffering due to awkward situation, Grand Slam Mexico review, Blake Monroe’s contract signing, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller features analysis of these topics:

A review of AEW Dynamite’s “Grand Slam Mexico” telecast including thoughts on Hangman Page’s Spanish, MJF-Mistico, and overall vibe, and more

A review of New Japan Dominion and which segment of the pro wrestling fanbase it was “superserving”

A review of NXT including the Blake Monroe contract signing and how she came across differently than perhaps intended within the booking scheme

Review of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the John Cena-C.M. Punk segment and the King and Queen tournament four-way matches

A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead

