VIP PODCAST 6/19 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Punk’s promos suffering due to awkward situation, Grand Slam Mexico review, Blake Monroe’s contract signing, more (79 min.)

- A review of AEW Dynamite’s “Grand Slam Mexico” telecast including thoughts on Hangman Page’s Spanish, MJF-Mistico, and overall vibe, and more
- A review of New Japan Dominion and which segment of the pro wrestling fanbase it was “superserving”
- A review of NXT including the Blake Monroe contract signing and how she came across differently than perhaps intended within the booking scheme
- Review of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the John Cena-C.M. Punk segment and the King and Queen tournament four-way matches
- A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead
