FREE PODCAST 6/19 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Danielson’s WWE firing, Wade Barrett standing out as rising star, Hall’s firing, TNA a vanity promotion for Jarrett, NXT invasion (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 14 and 15, 2010.

On the June 14, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Greg Parks discuss Raw, the best and worst case scenarios for the NXT Invasion angle follow-up, the previous night’s TNA Slammiversary PPV, Bryan Danielson’s WWE release, TNA subjects from Monday’s TV taping, TNA’s “big surprise” vs. Tommy “nice surprise” Dreamer, and much more with a rapid-fire round of live callers.

Then on the June 15, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers WWE Raw follow-up on the NXT Invasion angle, how long will the angle last, Bryan Danielson’s firing and absence, Wade Barrett standing out, the car crash angle at the end of Raw, John Cena speaking out on Danielson via Twitter, Scott Hall’s firing, Roxxi and ODB’s departures, TNA bringing back ECW, TNA a vanity promotion for Jeff Jarrett, Dixie Carter’s “big surprise” Tweets, will Batista come to TNA, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss TNA’s current standing, Bruce’s report from Sunday’s WWE house show, WWE appealing to kids almost exclusively on house shows, the Fatal Four-Way PPV build-up, and much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO