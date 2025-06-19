FREE PODCAST 6/19 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Should Riddle have been edited out given allegations, Mandy-Sonya, Firefly Funhouse, live callers & mailbag (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (6-19-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Smackdown including whether Matt Riddle should have been edited out of the show given allegations made against him. Also, thoughts on Miz TV with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, the return of the Firefly Funhouse with the cult leader Bray Wyatt’s return, Daniel Bryan presenting A.J. Styles with the Intercontinental Title belt, Shorty G, and more with live callers and the mailbag.

