VIP PODCAST 6/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should Ospreay be AEW Champ already? Who seemed hopeless but overachieved? Does Jey Uso shake up criteria for top guys? More (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Does R-Truth becoming Ron Killings mean the word “Kill” or “Killer” in a pro wrestler’s name is okay with Paul Levesque now?
- Is it time to reevaluate calling Saudi Arabia-based shows “Blood Money” after the direction of things politically in the United States this year?
- What territory promoter would have succeeded expanding nationally if Vincent K. McMahon hadn’t?
- Should Bron Breakker be moved to WrestleMania main events sooner than in four years, as Paul Heyman predicted/declared?
- Would New Japan have been better off if Yota Tsuji had just beaten Sanada for the world title after his excursion?
- Should AEW have booked Will Ospreay to win the AEW World Title by now?
- Congrats on the D.C. Defenders winning the UFL Championship!
- Isn’t Jey Uso’s World Title reign an example of a pro wrestler succeeding on top who isn’t regarded as a great wrestler, and doesn’t that mean it’s worth some critics and fans reevaluating some criteria for a world title run?
- Who are the most successful non-speaking wrestlers of all-time?
- Should WWE speed up turning John Cena back babyface?
- Does Jon Moxley deserve some credit for AEW’s upswing this year?
- Who is helping Tony Khan book AEW in recent months?
- Has Goto stabilized New Japan business to any degree?
- How would Wade’s coverage gone with the Raw vs. Nitro era if he did live post-shows like nowadays?
- Thoughts on late-’80s and early-’90s Randy Savage, Curt Hennig, and Rick Rude when compared to those making the list of the very best of that era? How about Steve Austin and Brian Pillman?
- Who are some wrestlers who seemed hopeless but overachieved? Who were some can’t-miss wrestlers who ended up underachieving expectations?
- Does Omos have Mark Henry trajectory potential still?
- Why doesn’t Davey Boy Smith get more acclaim relative to Dynamite Kid?
- Why would C.M. Punk go to Saudi Arabia, especially because it’s unlikely he’s going to win, right?
- Are Steve Austin’s 2001 heel run and John Cena’s heel run now comparable?
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.