VIP PODCAST 6/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should Ospreay be AEW Champ already? Who seemed hopeless but overachieved? Does Jey Uso shake up criteria for top guys? More (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Does R-Truth becoming Ron Killings mean the word “Kill” or “Killer” in a pro wrestler’s name is okay with Paul Levesque now?

Is it time to reevaluate calling Saudi Arabia-based shows “Blood Money” after the direction of things politically in the United States this year?

What territory promoter would have succeeded expanding nationally if Vincent K. McMahon hadn’t?

Should Bron Breakker be moved to WrestleMania main events sooner than in four years, as Paul Heyman predicted/declared?

Would New Japan have been better off if Yota Tsuji had just beaten Sanada for the world title after his excursion?

Should AEW have booked Will Ospreay to win the AEW World Title by now?

Congrats on the D.C. Defenders winning the UFL Championship!

Isn’t Jey Uso’s World Title reign an example of a pro wrestler succeeding on top who isn’t regarded as a great wrestler, and doesn’t that mean it’s worth some critics and fans reevaluating some criteria for a world title run?

Who are the most successful non-speaking wrestlers of all-time?

Should WWE speed up turning John Cena back babyface?

Does Jon Moxley deserve some credit for AEW’s upswing this year?

Who is helping Tony Khan book AEW in recent months?

Has Goto stabilized New Japan business to any degree?

How would Wade’s coverage gone with the Raw vs. Nitro era if he did live post-shows like nowadays?

Thoughts on late-’80s and early-’90s Randy Savage, Curt Hennig, and Rick Rude when compared to those making the list of the very best of that era? How about Steve Austin and Brian Pillman?

Who are some wrestlers who seemed hopeless but overachieved? Who were some can’t-miss wrestlers who ended up underachieving expectations?

Does Omos have Mark Henry trajectory potential still?

Why doesn’t Davey Boy Smith get more acclaim relative to Dynamite Kid?

Why would C.M. Punk go to Saudi Arabia, especially because it’s unlikely he’s going to win, right?

Are Steve Austin’s 2001 heel run and John Cena’s heel run now comparable?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO