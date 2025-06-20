FREE PODCAST 6/20 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell & McNeill talk NXT Angle Follow-up, Cena petitions for Danielson’s return, Jericho’s WWE stature (177 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 16 and 17, 2010.

On the June 16, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost Pat McNeill discussed Monday’s follow-up to the NXT angle on Raw. Then they fielded phone calls on a variety of subjects including the authentic backstage segments on NXT, the power-structure in TNA, the failure of WWE to live up to the impossible peak of the excitement of the Attitude/Stone Cold/Rock era, and more. Plus in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and McNeill delve into whether WWE really blew it on Monday or if they were being held to unrealistic expectations.

Then on the June 17, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net took live calls throughout the hour on a variety of subjects including the NXT angle fallout, Bryan Danielson’s future, who might replace John Cena if he were to get injured, more on the Dixie Carter TNA surprise, Chris Jericho’s actual status in WWE, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss RVD’s usage, John Cena’s corporate speak, and more.

