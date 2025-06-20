WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/20): Keller’s report on John Cena vs. Ron Killings, Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka in King and Queen tournament matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 20, 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. AT VAN ANDEL ARENA

AIRED ON LIVE ON USA NETWORK AND LIVE ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reported as of earlier today 10,311 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 13,184 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed a drone shot of the arena as fans were filing into the arena as Joe Tessitore introduced the show. They showed the arrivals of Randy Orton and Sami Zayn followed by Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Then Solo Sikoa with J.C. Mateo in a skyway, followed by “R-Truth” Ron Killings and finally L.A. Knight.

-The camera followed Knight as he made his entrance. Wade Barrett exclaimed, “Yeah!”

Advertised Matches & Appearances

John Cena vs. Ron Killings

Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn – King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals match

Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka – Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals match