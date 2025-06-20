VIP PODCAST 6/20 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotlines (Mid-June 2007): Vince Limo Explosion Raw rating, WWE Draft process upsets wrestlers, TNA Impact review (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines for the June 12-15, 2007 period, all combined into one file lasting about two hours. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

TUESDAY – JUNE 12 (w/Bruce Mitchell re: Vince McMahon Limo Explosion Angle)

WEDNESDAY – JUNE 13 (w/Bruce Mitchell re: Draft & Celebrities)

THURSDAY – JUNE 14 (News including wrestlers upset with WWE Draft secrecy)

FRIDAY – JUNE 15 TNA Slammiversary Preview, TNA Impact critque)

