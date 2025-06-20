VIP PODCAST 6/20 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Nick Khan’s social media policy, Randy Orton’s 2002-today legacy, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, after a little break, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio are back to discuss the following topics:
- NCAA 26 and how NIL mirrors AEW/WWE signee must-haves
- What AEW can learn from Nascar and Streaming, and the costs of fandom
- Nick Khan’s view of social media
- Randy Orton’s 2002-present legacy
- What would work in the international markets with NXT?
- Would ECW survive past 2001 if they’d gotten their money back?
- Was John Cena the right choice for babyface, and if he were fired, who would’ve been the best candidate as top face?
