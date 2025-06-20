WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, June 20, 2025

Where: Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,311 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 13,184 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

John Cena vs. Ron Killings

Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn – King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals match

Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka – Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals match

