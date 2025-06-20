ROH TV HITS & MISSES (6/18): Top Flight & The Kingdom vs. The Infantry & Grizzled Young Veterans, The Frat House, Purrazzo vs. Marti Belle, Lance Archer vs. Aaron Solo, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs Sal Mistretta & Anthony Gangone: Hit

Not terrible for an opener, and love to see Anthony Gangone on ROH. He’s been doing compelling work this year in CZW and absolutely deserves more exposure. Moriarty is the Pure Champion, so I do wish he was in singles vs stuck in tag competition but I won’t criticize that too much as at least he’s on the card. Shane Taylor is not entertaining but at least this was short. It is announced Moriarty will be facing Blue Panther next week, so we can look forward to that at least!

Pure Rules Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Marti Belle: Miss

I’m sorry, but this was bad. Marti Belle needs a lot more development and she hasn’t shown me anything over time either.

The Frat House backstage segment: Miss

They call out the Dark Order, so I guess we’re getting a trios match soon. This would be worth investing in… if they had to disband when they lose. They were fun to watch for a brief time but man did Frat House get annoying fast and not in a heel heat way. It’s more of a “get the hell off of my screen way.”

Lance Archer vs Aaron Solo: Hit

Short squash that can’t be hated on too much, I just wish they’d actually DO something with Archer if they’re going to give him TV time to squash people regularly.

Miyu Yamashita vs Brooke Havok: Miss

Squash win for Yamashita but couldn’t get into it at all.

Mark Sterling and the Premier Athletes promo: Miss

They claim to want the ROH tag titles, but when’s the last time we have even seen the ROH Tag Champions on TV? Genuine question. Call them out, make them respond, have a title match. This is just a vague appearance for the sake of an appearance.

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) & Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson): Miss

This wasn’t a terrible match, until you look at the talent involved and how underwhelming it was considering that. GYV deserve so much more, as do the Kingdom even though Top Flight hasn’t impressed me.