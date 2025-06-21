News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier talks Goldberg return, can Punk recover from Cena’s pipe bomb, WWE match finishes by the numbers, more (39 min.)

June 21, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado acknowledges:

  • Can Punk recover from Cena’s pipe bomb?
  • Is this an excuse for Punk to get out of Champions?
  • Goldberg returns. Is there a chance he wins the title?
  • Could Gunther turn face to feud with team Rollins?
  • How is the King of the Ring shaping up?
  • Will Sami turn, giving Kross another victory?
  • How is the Queen of the Ring shaping up?
  • Is Charlotte heel or face?
  • WWE match finishes by the numbers including…
  • Pure finishes
  • Acceptable finishes
  • Bad finishes
  • !@#$ finishes
  • And more…

