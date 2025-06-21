FREE PODCAST 6/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier talks Goldberg return, can Punk recover from Cena’s pipe bomb, WWE match finishes by the numbers, more (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado acknowledges:

Can Punk recover from Cena’s pipe bomb?

Is this an excuse for Punk to get out of Champions?

Goldberg returns. Is there a chance he wins the title?

Could Gunther turn face to feud with team Rollins?

How is the King of the Ring shaping up?

Will Sami turn, giving Kross another victory?

How is the Queen of the Ring shaping up?

Is Charlotte heel or face?

WWE match finishes by the numbers including…

Pure finishes

Acceptable finishes

Bad finishes

!@#$ finishes

And more…

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO