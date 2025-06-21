FREE PODCAST 6/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier talks Goldberg return, can Punk recover from Cena’s pipe bomb, WWE match finishes by the numbers, more (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado acknowledges:
- Can Punk recover from Cena’s pipe bomb?
- Is this an excuse for Punk to get out of Champions?
- Goldberg returns. Is there a chance he wins the title?
- Could Gunther turn face to feud with team Rollins?
- How is the King of the Ring shaping up?
- Will Sami turn, giving Kross another victory?
- How is the Queen of the Ring shaping up?
- Is Charlotte heel or face?
- WWE match finishes by the numbers including…
- Pure finishes
- Acceptable finishes
- Bad finishes
- !@#$ finishes
- And more…
