FREE PODCAST 6/21 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Sage talk Jericho and Orange Cassidy, Cody & Arn press conference, COVID-19 related changes, callers, mailbag (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-24-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage. They talked with live callers and answered emails about AEW Dynamite right after the show ended. Topics included a strong closing segment with Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy with the odd scene of a brawl in the stands with “cheering fans” without masks, the hype for Fyter Fest including speculation on what’s next for Jon Moxley after Brian Cage, Cody and Arn Anderson at the press conference and whether Arn is doing good mic work, Britt Baker, Jim Ross encouraging mask wearing on a show with almost no one wearing masks, the use of the Lucha Brothers, Matt Hardy, FTR, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO