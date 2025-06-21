FREE PODCAST 6/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Remembering Dusty Rhodes w/Wade Keller & Todd Martin joined by ex-WWE Creative Team member Andrew Goldstein discussing his time working with Dusty (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-18-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Howard Brody, co-author of Dusty Rhodes’s 2005 autobiography, who shares for nearly an hour hour his memories regarding the challenges of working with Dusty on the book, personal interactions with Dusty, impressions of the reaction to his death from inside the industry, and more.

Then Sean Radican joins Keller to preview the next night’s ROH live PPV with the title vs. title main event, A.J. Styles, Kyle O’Reilly, The Young Bucks, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and more.

