30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (6/19/1995): Early Hunter Hearst Hemlsey WWF match, Sid & Tatanka vs. Head Shrinkers, more King of the Ring developments

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JUNE 19, 1995

JUNE 19, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #340 )

(1) Undertaker won a squash. Vince McMahon talked about him as a potential King of the Ring winner…

-At ringside, Jerry Lawler showed off his gross rubber foot again this week as an example of what his foot will look like when Bret Hart has to kiss it after King of the Ring…

-Clips aired of Bob Backlund preaching to fans outside the arena last week and the angle with Man Mountain Rock’s guitar…

(2) Adam Bomb beat Bill Pain.

-McMahon acknowledged that Razor Ramon is questionable for the King of the Ring tournament on Sunday due to his injured ribs…

-Tod Pettengill hosted a King of the Ring Update…

(3) Sid & Tatanka defeated The Head Shrinkers. Tatanka opened against Fatu. Fatu didn’t sell Tatanka’s blows to his head, including a DDT. Tatanka then tagged out to Sid. Sid was on defense at first, but eventually he took over with a chokeslam. Eight minutes in Seonne finally tagged in. Sid and Tatanka double powerbombed Seonne at ringside and rolled him in the ring for the three count…

-Highlights aired of Diesel vs. Sid from “In Your House”…

-McMahon interviewed Bam Bam Bigelow & Diesel. McMahon suggested they appear to lack confidence. Bigelow denied it verbally, but did not appear confident. Diesel looked even more leery. They’re doing a good job overall of taking advantage of the legitimate injury to make a compelling storyline…

-A taped segment aired with Jerry Lawler in a torture chamber saying that Bret would rather suffer through some of those contraptions in that room than kiss his feet…

(4) Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeated Buck Quartermaine

-McMahon announced Jeff Jarrett would be defending the IC Title against Savio Vega on the live Raw next Monday…

-Shawn Michaels defeated Gus Kantarrakis. Kama ran to the ring but Michaels fought him off. Undertaker and Kama then came to ringside…