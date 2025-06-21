30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (6/5/1995): The Body Donnas debut, Bob Backlund continues run for U.S. President, McMahon brags about Raw’s all-time high rating, King of Ring development

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JUNE 5, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #338 )

-The show opened with footage of a “WWF” blimp floating above the arena…

-Footage aired of Bob Backlund speaking in front of a group of fans waiting to get inside the building saying what he would do as president…

-Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler opened the program. McMahon said that Raw last week was watched by more people than ever (it legitimately drew a 3.9 rating)…

(1) Savio Vega defeated Kenny Kendall via submission

-The Diesel music video was replayed…

-Sid, Tatanka, and Ted DiBiase talked about facing Diesel & Bam Bam Bigelow at King of the Ring. Tatanka told Diesel to keep the doctor’s phone number handy…

-As a bumper going into the commercial the Body Donnas plugged their Raw debut scheduled for later in the show…

-The merchandise guy plugged the King of the Ring t-shirt and plugged a 900 number…

(2) Skip (w/Sonny) pinned Barry Horowitz after a top rope legdrop

-Todd Pettengill hosted a King of the Ring report. Pettengill speculated on possible second round match-ups…

-From an unspecified date and location, a pre-taped 15 minute draw aired between Owen Hart and British Bulldog. As a result, it was announced that Jack Tunney ruled that both wrestlers were eliminated from the King of the Ring Tournament and that Lex Luger vs. Yokozuna would take place next week with the winner going on to the tourney. (If they want to team Benoit with Owen, then they need to break up Yokozuna & Owen quickly. Maybe that makes Yokozuna a favorite to win the tourney now to cause friction between last year’s winner Owen and this year’s winner. The match may have been prerecorded because Bulldog’s criminal trial begins next week so he may not have been able to be at Raw live)…

-Vince McMahon interviewed Bret Hart. As Bret talked about the humiliation of losing to Lawler, at ringside Lawler put his feet up on the announcing desk and flaunted the match stipulation he dreamed up…

(3) Jean Pierre LaFitte beat Jerry Flynn

-To preview next week’s Luger-Yokozuna match, footage aired (sans the interference by Fuji) of Yoko pinning Hulk Hogan…