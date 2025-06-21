30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (5/29/1995): Undertaker vs. Jeff Jarrett in King of the Ring, Lawler sad Hakushi didn’t produce severed head of Bret Hart, Backlund’s latest Presidential policy proposal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MAY 29, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #337 )

-The show opened with Jeff Jarrett in the ring bragging about how he is a shoe-in to advance to the King of the Ring tournament… Footage aired of Diesel with an elbow wrap following reconstructive elbow surgery…

-Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler then opened the program…

-During his ring introduction, footage aired of Sid powerbombing Diesel the landing of which was attributed to injuring Diesel’s elbow

(1) Sid then defeated Mike Khourey

-Diesel spoke from the medical center and Dr. James Andrews showed X-rays of Diesel’s elbow explaining what his injury was and in detail what they did to repair it. The doctor said Diesel was well-motivated, a good patient, intelligent, and someone who had been through injuries before. Diesel said Dr. Andrews has a great reputation among athletes and he did wonders for Lex Luger…

-As the bumper going to the commercial, Jarrett nervously screamed at Roadie that he wasn’t nervous about his upcoming Undertaker match…

(2) Adam Bomb beat Bob Cook

-McMahon reiterated that a one hour version of Wrestlemania XI would air on the “proud as a peacock” network Sunday night…

-Todd Pettengill plugged “King of the Ring.” Footage aired from WWF Superstars over the weekend of Diesel & Bigelow talking about facing Sid & Tatanka (awkward for the WWF since it tends to portray Superstars as happening over the weekend, which wouldn’t have allowed time for Diesel’s surgery…

(3) Hakushi beat John Snakowski. Before the match Hakushi pulled a human-like head made to look like Bret Hart out of a bag. Lawler acted disappointed it was phony…

-Pettengill announced Antonina Rocco, Ernie Ladd, and Ivan Putski would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Do Hall of Famers have to pass the WWF’s drug testing policy?…

-McMahon interviewed Alundra Blayze who vowed she was back in the WWF and would keep the belt for a long, long time. She mentioned that Bertha Faye is Harvey Wippleman’s girlfriend…

-A promo aired for next week’s British Bulldog vs. Owen Hart “King of the Ring” qualifying match…

(4) M.O.M. beat Gary Scott & Aaron Ferguson

-They went to the souvenir guy in the crowd who plugged a WWF Raw hat for $14…

(5) Undertaker defeated Jeff Jarrett to advance into the King of the Ring tournament

Early in the match Jarrett was dominated by Undertaker. Undertaker walked the ropes with Jarrett in his grip before coming off the ropes with a forearm. Roadie tried to trip Undertaker coming off the ropes. Undertaker continued his offense, but eventually missed a high elbow drop. Jarrett came back with a strong clothesline over the top rope. Undertaker choked Roadie outside the ring, but Jarrett hit Undertaker from behind. Jarrett began to stomp on Undertaker and dropkicked him to the mat for a two count. Jarrett then hit a second rope clothesline for another two count. Jarrett then began to work over Undertaker’s leg to set up the figure-four leglock. After a commercial break, Jarrett locked on the figure-four. Roadie held Jarrett’s arms to add leverage, although Paul Bearer stopped him by chasing him around the ring. The ref caught Jarrett grabbing the ropes, so he forced a break of the hold. Undertaker rose to his feet and returned to offense but Jarrett soon took Undertaker to the mat again. As Jarrett strutted in celebration, Undertaker’s upper body rose off the mat. Undertaker caught Jarrett coming off the ropes with a chokeslam. After a tombstone piledriver, Jarrett lay flat for the three count. A very good Undertaker style match…

-Lawler challenged kids in the front row as McMahon plugged next week’s Raw…

-Bob Backlund said as President he is going to require kids listen to classical music…