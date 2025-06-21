VIP PODCAST 6/21 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-24-2007): State of the Indies with Vetter, a wrestler sues Jerry Lawler, WWE 24/7, more news (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from June 24, 2007. PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill presented a State of the Indies update with PWTorch indy correspondent Chris Vetter. Plus other news, including a wrestler pressing charges against Jerry Lawler, a former WWE wrestler competing with Jim Ross in the lucrative hot sauce market, WWE teaming up with Pro Wrestling Noah to scout for new talent, weekend house show lineups, and a Rob Conway update. Pat preps you for a big wrestling weekend with a Ring of Honor DVD taping, a WWE pay-per-view, and a three hour Raw. Plus our listeners have patriotic ideas for WWE 24/7 and free agent talk in Listener Mail.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO