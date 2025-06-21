WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: Jordynne Grace shines, Lash Legend grows, CM Punk stumbles, Lola Vice fizzles, Carlito is missed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In recent years, women’s wrestling has gradually grown in importance on WWE programming. Women had never main-evented Raw before Trish Stratus vs. Lita in 2004. In 2025, women’s main events are still infrequent but hardly rare – most recently on May 12, when Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley defeated Roxanne Perez and Giulia. In preparation for July’s Evolution, WWE’s first women’s PLE in seven years, programming has shifted to focus on women’s matches and storylines.

Four out of five matches on this week’s episode of NXT were women’s matches – qualifiers for next week’s Number One Contender’s match, the winner of which will wrestle for the NXT Title at Evolution. WWE’s creative team undoubtedly plans to feature the best women’s talent on the roster at Evolution. It’s fitting that we focus this week’s column on these performers and their prospects.

Rising Star of the Week: Jordynne Grace

A 12-year veteran of the independents and TNA, Grace wowed WWE audiences when she was introduced as a surprise entrant at the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match. She made a return appearance at the 2025 Rumble and went on to debut on NXT with significant fanfare a month later.

With her unique powerhouse build and high-impact moves, Grace embodies her moniker, “Juggernaut.” In extended one-on-one matches with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, Grace has proven herself capable of main event-level performances. She is a rare and unique talent—one WWE creative clearly sees value in.

This week’s episode of NXT saw Grace hit her finisher on Lola Vice and pin her cleanly without interference or distraction – a relative rarity on NXT television. As the only babyface entrant in next week’s Fatal Four-Way No. 1 Contendership match, Grace is the favorite to win and go on to wrestle heel champion Jacy Jayne at Evolution.

Assuming she wins, Grace’s powerhouse style should mesh nicely with Jayne’s heel tactics, making for a compelling title match. A showcase like this would further establish Grace as a main event act – and may even earn her the NXT Women’s Title to boot.

Runner-up: Lash Legend

A former college basketball standout who played briefly in the WNBA, Legend debuted in NXT in September 2021 as the host of talk show “Lashing Out with Lash Legend,” which aired only a few episodes. She made her in-ring debut that December, notable for her impressive stature and equally unimpressive ring work.

In the years that followed, Legend has been featured intermittently on NXT television as her ring work slowly but steadily improved.

Her greatest impact as a performer came as part of Meta-Four alongside Jakara Jackson, Noam Dar, and Oro Mensa. During the stable’s two-year run, Legend showed good chemistry with her teammates during promos and skits. She also wrestled on both Raw and Smackdown in October of last year.

However, the group was hamstrung by a major injury to Dar, which kept him out of action for a year. Upon his return in April, the group disbanded, and Jackson was released shortly afterward.

On this week’s NXT, Legend debuted a new look and defeated former North American Champion Kelani Jordan to qualify for the Fatal Four-Way match. She won convincingly with another clean pinfall. Although she’s not currently involved in a major storyline and is unlikely to win next week’s match, Legend is clearly being protected and pushed.

With her recent mastery of power moves, Legend’s ring work has finally risen to meet the high standard of her peers. She appears primed and ready for a larger role on WWE television.

Fading Star of the Week: C.M. Punk

In the year-and-a-half since his return to WWE, Punk has rivaled Cody Rhodes as the most popular babyface act in the company. Despite being late in his career – with related limitations to stamina and match quality – Punk has an undeniable charisma and enduring bond with WWE fans. His popularity is largely due to his aura as an anti-authority truth-teller, who uses his quick wit to call out phonies and hypocrites in a way no one else would dare.

Punk’s most memorable feuds have been against longtime rival John Cena. The renegade Punk was a perfect foil for Cena’s strait-laced hero. While Cena’s long-awaited heel turn has been disappointing, the chance to see their rivalry renewed one final time was eagerly anticipated. This month, PWTorch ran a poll asking, “Which John Cena match interests you the most?” Punk was the runaway winner, receiving three times as many votes as runner-up The Rock.

Last week’s Raw featured the long-awaited confrontation between Punk and Cena. When Punk challenged Cena to a title match, Cena agreed, but only if Punk followed him to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Night of Champions. Punk had previously been a vocal critic of WWE’s shows in Saudi Arabia. His willingness to wrestle there painted him as a hypocrite to many familiar with his prior stance.

On Smackdown, Punk again confronted Cena—to disappointing results. Punk appeared tired, distracted, and unsettled, and stumbled through what should have been a satisfying promo. He clearly had several points laid out but failed to deliver most of them effectively.

Punk’s mic work has always been one of his strongest assets, so to see him falter was both surprising and disappointing.

Calling attention to Punk’s apparent hypocrisy undermines his role as an anti-authority hero. While many fans may not be aware of his former stance on Saudi Arabia, referencing it puts him in a difficult position. He cannot defend himself, as the WWE product does not permit open criticism of the Saudi government.

However, ignoring Cena’s jab forces Punk to sidestep a slight now on the minds of many fans – a decidedly off-brand move for “The Voice of the Voiceless.” It’s reasonable to believe this awkward situation contributed to Punk’s lackluster promo on Smackdown.

The highly-anticipated showdown between Punk and Cena has gotten off to a disappointing start. Framing Punk as a hypocrite for going to Saudi Arabia damages his character and risks eroding his status as a lead babyface.

Runner-up: Lola Vice

A mixed martial artist with a 4–1 record in Bellator, Lola Vice debuted in NXT with instant credibility as a fighter. Her badass persona clashes somewhat with her sexualized, hip-shaking poses between strikes and holds.

In her two-year run in NXT, Vice has experienced highs and lows. She was featured in several high-profile programs in early 2024, including NXT Underground matches in which she defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler – both by knockout. She went on to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title that July, in a losing effort.

Vice’s performances in these feuds were somewhat underwhelming. Her character remains two-dimensional and has failed to connect meaningfully with the audience.

This may explain why Vice has been appearing less frequently on NXT, and in less prominent roles. She has not had a major feud, storyline, or PLE match in months. Her clean pinfall loss to Jordynne Grace this week reaffirms her current status as a mid-carder – for now.

Second Runner-up: Carlito

Carlito was a fixture of early-2000s WWE, with career highlights including defeating John Cena in his prime and capturing both the Intercontinental and Tag Team titles. After leaving WWE in 2010, he continued wrestling in World Wrestling Council and was largely absent from WWE programming for 13 years.

Upon his return to WWE in 2023, Carlito was aligned with the LWO, but made little impact until he turned heel and left the group. He joined The Judgment Day in August 2024, taking over the role previously held by J.D. McDonagh – at the bottom of the group’s pecking order.

In Judgment Day, Carlito played a small but entertaining role. In backstage promos, he provided comic relief—taking breaks from biting apples and playing WWE 2K25 to drop one-liners during tension between more prominent members. He rarely wrestled, due to diminished in-ring ability, but often served as a ringside distraction or fall guy during his stablemates’ matches.

Earlier this month, Carlito was released from his WWE contract and quietly disappeared from Raw. His absence from Judgment Day was neither explained nor acknowledged – though Dominik wore a Carlito t-shirt, and the group’s PlayStation was turned off, in subtle tribute.

Given his longstanding presence, it would’ve been better for fans and storyline continuity had he been written out of the group. Carlito will be missed, and his sudden disappearance robbed fans of the chance to process his exit.

To quote the man himself: “That’s not cool.”