What did you think the purpose was of John Cena’s promo on C.M. Punk on June 20 Smackdown?

Set up Punk for a massive rebuttal promo before Night of Champions

Settle real-life score with Punk by framing him as sanctimonious hypocrite

Use Cena to begin unraveling Punk’s babyface character for an eventual heel turn

A jumbled stunt promo to generate social media buzz & views with no concrete storyline purpose

Write Punk off of Night of Champions with a “concussion” so he doesn’t have to go to Saudi Arabia