FREE PODCAST 6/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (6-14-2015) WWE Money in the Bank PPV Post-show including Seth vs. Ambrose, John Cena vs. Kevin Owens, R-Truth vs. Barrett (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (6-14-2015) to our PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell hosted the WWE Money in the Bank post-game show with live calls discussing Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose in a ladder match for the WWE World Heavyweight Title, Nikki Bella vs. Paige for the WWE Divas Title, John Cena vs. Kevin Owens in a U.S. Champ vs. NXT Champ match, Prime Time Players vs. New Day, Wade Barrett vs. R-Truth, Big Show vs. Ryback, and the Money in the Bank ladder match with Roman Reigns, Sheamus, Randy Orton, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO