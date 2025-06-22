FREE PODCAST 6/22 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss return of Brock Lesnar, Seth’s acting, Reigns-Bray, Women’s Tournament, Ambrose, more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-23-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discussed with live callers the previous night’s WWE Raw with a focus on Brock Lesnar-Seth Rollins storyline and mess of a Divas Division, plus is Jay Lethal a worthy ROH World Champion, and much more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Tough Enough’s new season, TNA’s odd Slammiversary situation, Byron Saxton, why isn’t Lucha Underground more popular, Seth’s awesome apology, and more.

