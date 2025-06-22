VIP PODCAST 6/22 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The year 2005 in wrestling – 20 years later (Pt. 1), focusing on Japan including Kobashi, Zero1-Max, G1 Climax, Kensuke & Nakajima, Dragon Gate’s first full year, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L celebrates the milestone of episode 300 with the first of two shows looking at the year 2005 in pro wrestling, 20 years on. To do this, there is absolutely nobody more qualified to join in than first time guest on the show – our pal Josh (or as some may know him – snowboiiii) who has completed a project on his very popular Twitch channel watching every single match that we have footage of from that year. 2005 offered so much variety across the wrestling world, and was so influential for what was to come. In part 1, Alan and Josh focus on the amazing Japanese scene at the time with a thriving Pro Wrestling Noah, a struggling New Japan, a rising Dragon Gate and a Matsunaga that needed to be stopped in Zero1-Max. Plus a look at tough times in the world of Joshi, the traveling Kensuke Family, and much more as the lads talk about some of the classic matches of the year, hidden gems and MVPs. Part 2 is just around the corner! Check it out.

NSFW WARNING: This show features two excited Irishmen having the chat, so of course the swear words fly on occasion and they start early, so watch out!

