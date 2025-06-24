FREE PODCAST 6/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Cody vs. Jey, Jade still rough in the ring, Goldberg interview, Punk-Cena follow-up and insights (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair discussing WWE Raw on Netflix. They start with a review of Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in King of the Ring semi-final and how it succeeded as a face vs. face novelty main event. Also, concern for Jade Cargill’s wrestling progress, insights and follow-up on the John Cena tear-down of C.M. Punk last Friday, Goldberg’s sit-down and Goldberg’s fired up in-ring promo, Lyra Valkyria screwing up Bayley’s IC Title shot against Becky Lynch, and much more with a on-site report, live callers, chat, and email interactions throughout.

