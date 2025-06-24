News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 6/23 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Jey vs. Cody and Jade vs. Perez in tournament semi-finals, Becky vs. Bayley for IC Title, Goldberg sit-down with Cole, Gunther responds, more (19 min.)

June 24, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 23 edition of WWE Raw featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso and Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in the semi-final tournament matches, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the IC Title, talking segments with Seth Rollins, Goldberg, and Gunther, and more.

