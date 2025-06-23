FREE PODCAST 6/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (6-23-2010) Keller & Powell discuss NXT rebels beatdown of Vince McMahon, mystery G.M., TNA expansion, live callers (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (6-23-2015) to our PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net, they discuss last night’s Raw, the big NXT rebels beatdown of Vince McMahon, the mystery G.M. angle and speculation on candidates, the Fortune Faction in TNA, TNA expanding on Thursdays, WWE’s IC Champ rankings, and more.
Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the IC Title rankings by WWE more and also TNA surprise ideas.
