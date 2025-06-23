FREE PODCAST 6/23 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Cena’s comical comments in media interviews, Daniel Bryan controversy, Sheamus and Rey big title wins, Swagger’s upside (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 18 and 21, 2010.

On the June 18, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Brian Hoops discussed with live callers the previous night’s TNA Impact, the big Jay Lethal and Ric Flair angle, TNA’s build-up to a four-way match at the next PPV vs. WWE’s build-up to the Fatal Four-Way PPV, John Cena’s almost comical comments in media interviews, why Cena is endorsing Bryan Danielson and why he didn’t endorse Mr. Anderson in WWE, possible plans for the Money in the Bank PPV involving the NXT Rookies, Will John Cena and Jack Swagger have lengthy title runs, is TNA disciplined enough to stretch out Kurt Angle’s #1 quest?, and much more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the Four-Way PPV and whether it’s worth ordering, Batista’s potential MMA transition, Grizzly Smith, the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, a scoop on an upcoming Nostalgia podcast interview, and more.

Then on the June 21, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Greg Parks includes discussion with live callers on the previous night’s WWE Fatal Four-Way PPV, the major angles from the PPV covered including Rey Mysterio’s World Title victory, Sheamus’s WWE Title victory, WWE hot-shotting title changes, Jack Swagger’s future, the NXT angle invasion at the PPV & follow-up on Raw, anything for Money in the Bank on Raw, backstage politics in WWE, the ROH Internet PPV, and more.

