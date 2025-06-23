News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 6/23 – Greg Parks Outloud! Taking stock of the big moments missed while on vacation, including R-Truth, Thekla, Santino Marella, Gunther, more (23 min.)

June 23, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at some of the major happenings on TV during the 12 days Greg was on vacation, and his thoughts on those moments.

