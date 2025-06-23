WWE RAW RESULTS (6/23): Keller’s report on Becky vs. Bayley, Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in QOTR semi-final, Cody vs. Jey in KOTR semi-final, Breakker vs. Penta, Goldberg, Seth

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

JUNE 23, 2025

COLUMBUS, OHIO AT NATIONWIDE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported headed into today that 12,064 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,327. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/zmxz44q23w

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed fans arriving at the exterior of the arena as Michael Cole introduced the show. Then they showed footage of the arrivals of Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes Roxane Perez and Finn Balor, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. Then they showed fqans gathered in the course cheering at the drone that flew into the arena bowl.

-Seth Rollins’s music played and he made his entrance with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. Fans sang his song. They went to Cole at ringside who said Pat McAfee was off this week. Corey Graves was next to him. Cole and Graves commented on clisp of Jey Uso advancing last week after L.A. Knight interfered against Bronson Reed, then Bronson Reed attacking Knight on Smackdown. Cole said Knight would be out indefinitely with a bruised sternum.

Seth stood mid-ring and welcomed everyone to Monday Night Rollins.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso – King of the Ring Tournament match

Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez – Queen of the Ring Tournament match

Bron Breakker vs. Penta

Goldberg to speak

Seth Rollins to speak