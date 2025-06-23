VIP PODCAST 6/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-24-2007): WWE Vengeance PPV Roundtable with Cena in Five-Pack Challenge main event, Benoit no-shows ECW Title match with CM Punk, MVP vs. Ric Flair (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault, we jump back 18 years to our Post-PPV Roundtable podcast following the June 24, 2007 WWE Vengeance Night of Champions event featuring John Cena vs. Bobby Lashley vs. King Booker vs. Mick Foley vs. Randy Orton in a Five-Pack Challenge, Edge vs. Batista, MVP vs. Ric Flair, C.M. Punk vs. Johnny Nitro (who replaced the scheduled Chris Benoit), Candice Michelle vs. Melina, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

