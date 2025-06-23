WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, June 23, 2025

Where: Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,064 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,327. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso – King of the Ring Tournament match

Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez – Queen of the Ring Tournament match

Bron Breakker vs. Penta

Goldberg to speak

Seth Rollins to speak

