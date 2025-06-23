WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, June 23, 2025
Where: Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,064 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,327. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Becky Lynch vs. Bayley – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match
- Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso – King of the Ring Tournament match
- Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez – Queen of the Ring Tournament match
- Bron Breakker vs. Penta
- Goldberg to speak
- Seth Rollins to speak
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/16): Pomares’s report on Gunther and Bayley promos, Queen and King tournament matches, Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE SummerSlam Kickoff event notes (video included): CM Punk, John Cena, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Paul Levesque
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.