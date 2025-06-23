20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (6/6/2005): Cena makes Raw debut in big Draft Reveal, Heyman and Bischoff debate ECW in final segment, Regal tells Benoit that the ECW PPV is a nostalgia show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JUNE 6, 2005

LIVE FROM ST. LOUIS, MO.

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

–Q1–

-Eric Bischoff introduced the show and talked about how excited he was about who he drafted last night. They didn’t mention which accounting firm oversaw the draft, as the NBA always does. Coach walked in and told him that Paul Heyman might show up tonight. Bischoff said nothing could bring him down. He said in just a few minutes everyone would see the first pick in the 2005 Draft Lottery and “it is without question Eric Bischoff’s defining moment.”

-The Raw opening aired. Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler introduced the show and previewed the Batista-Triple H – I mean, Triple H-Batista contract signing for the Hell in a Cell match.

-Chris Jericho walked out with a full entrance. He said in just a few moments, a Smackdown superstar would be making their Raw debut. He said it might not be as “impactful” as his debut on Raw where he embarrassed the Rock. Jericho said he doesn’t know who the person is, but he is standing behind the curtain. He then yelled, “Come on down!” Ross asked, “Is it a he or a she?” There was a long pause. Then John Cena walked out. Lawler wondered how Bischoff pulled it off. Ross said it was the luck of the draw. He added that it was the biggest acquisition in Raw history. Jericho asked Cena, once the crowd quieted down, how it happened. Cena said he got the call moments ago and was told, “It’s official, John Cena is Raw.” Jericho said the last time there were two champions on the same show, he beat them both and became the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion. Jericho bragged up his crossover celebrity status, and said Cena, to be fully successful in his music career, has to go full out even to the point of alienating his fans. Cena said the fans are the reason he is there. He told Jericho he can do it his way, he’ll do it his way.

–Q2–

Cena then held up the belt and said he had a message for Raw: “If you want some, come get some.” Christian and Tyson Tomko walked out. Christian wiped his eyes and said they must be deceiving him. He said he heard the cheers in the back. “They reminded me of the cheers they used to give to another fraud in this town, a guy by the name of Mark McGuire.” He said it won’t take an act of congress for him to expose Cena as a fraud. Cena asked Jericho if he minded if he took care of Christian himself, since he’s been badmouthing him for four weeks. He freestyled on Christian, ripping on him with a variety of gay-themed digs. He concluded, “This is the Highlight Reel, so you must be the ass clowns.” Cena gave him a “five second pose.” Christian took a swing at him. Cena took Christian and Tomko with a series of punches that showed a ton of light. Jericho helped out briefly and then laughed at the fallen Tomko. Ross yelled that it’s going to be hell of a ride with Cena on Raw. That almost guarantees Cena will end up back on Smackdown somehow. Jericho and Cena shook hands.

Certainly they kicked off the Draft Lottery with a big bang, almost too big in the sense that I suspect a lot of viewers are just waiting – as I am – for something that will send Cena back to Smackdown. But if you’re going to go one way or another, go for the extremely interesting draft rather than a dud. Up against game seven of the Eastern Conference finals, they have to go big. There’s a reason they’re not hyping the “post-draft lottery trading period” on June 30 and staying away from calling any kind of attention to the rules.

-Lawler plugged the beginning of the second Raw Diva Search beginning next week.

1 — SHELTON BENJAMIN vs. MUHAMMAD HASSAN & KHOSROW DAIVARI

Hassan gave Benjamin a facebuster at 1:51 for a tainted three count, as Shelton put his foot on the bottom rope before the third count. The bell rang, but the ref corrected the bell ringer. As the ref explained his decision to Hassan and Daivari, they threw a fit. The ref ordered the match restarted as they cut to a break.

–Q3–

The heels had control of the match after the break, double-teaming Shelton. Hassan settled into an armbar. At 5:30 Shelton made his first comeback and hit a Stinger Splash on Daivari. He then tossed Hassan over the top rope. Shelton finished off Daivari with the T-Bone for the win.

WINNER: Shelton at 6:21 to retain the IC Title.

STAR RATING: *1/2 — Daivari gives Hassan a chance to keep his singles match winning streak live.

-A clip aired of Triple H attacking Batista.

-The ECW PPV commercial aired.

-William Regal told Tajiri backstage that he “forbid” him from taking part in the ECW PPV. Chris Benoit walked in. Regal called ECW a nostalgia show. Benoit said it was a big part of wrestling history. Regal said it’s sad how far Benoit has fallen. Benoit said he never asked to be the face of ECW, but they did give him a chance when no one else did. He said he was looking forward to Sunday and he’d have “fun” just like they’ve always “had fun” in ECW. Since when did ECW take on the motto of the WWF in the early-’90s, the precise motto they rebelled against – “We’re All About Fun.” Regal told Tajiri he had committed to be part of the anti-ECW brigade. He told Tajiri he was either with him or against him. Tajiri began chanting “ECW.” The crowd joined in. Regal was flabbergasted.

-Coach told Bischoff backstage he kept hearing rumors about Heyman. Bischoff said Heyman probably started the rumors himself, and said everyone knows nothing Heyman says can be believed. Hassan and Daivari stormed in. Hassan demanded that Bischoff overturn the decision and give him the IC Title he earned by pinning Shelton. Bischoff said he couldn’t because the referee’s decision was final. He said next week a major power would be present to hear their grievance. Hassan assumed Bischoff was speaking of Vince McMahon. He said instead he was speaking of someone bigger than Vince – “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Hassan and Daivari weren’t pleased.

–Q4–

2 — CHRIS “MASTERPIECE” MASTERS vs. VAL VENIS

Val attacked Masters from behind during his ring introduction. Back and forth match with Val getting in the majority of the offense. Not much crowd heat except when Val almost yanked down Masters’s tights. Masters bled inside his mouth. Masters, though, eventually finished off Val with the full nelson.

WINNER: Masters at 4:08.

STAR RATING: * — Solid short TV match. Val showed good fighting spirit and energy. Masters held his own.

-Ric Flair told Triple H backstage that no matter what, he has to be sure Batista signs that contract. “Then we know what happens! The World Championship comes back to you, The Game, the best there is today.” Hunter smiled and said, “I got it.” Ross hyped that the contract signing was next.

–Q5–

-Bischoff stood center ring backed by eight or so security officers (Ace Steele and Jimmy Jacobs from ROH were two of them). He warned the crowd that rumor is Heyman was on his way to the arena and he’s not alone. He dared him to show up. “ECW failed because of you,” he said. “It didn’t have an attraction like Hell in a Cell or a performer like the one I’m about to introduce.” He said Hunter may be the greatest performer in the history of the industry. I’m surprised Hunter, given his anti-Tough Enough stance because it exposes the business, allows himself to be described as a “performer.” Was Babe Ruth a performer? Or Michael Jordan? They’re usually referred to as athletes or competitors or superstars, but not “performers.” Hollywood actors like Rock and Johnny Depp are performers. Hunter went through his full ring entrance.

Regarding John Cena’s jump, Hunter said the draft doesn’t mean a thing to him because it doesn’t matter if it’s Smackdown or Raw, “they all know, whether they want to admit it or not, there is not a man on this planet that can do what I do in this ring better than me.” He said he would prove it for the 11th time when at Hell in a Cell he becomes World Heavyweight Champion again. Hunter said he prepared a video to prove it to skeptics in the crowd. “Let me warn you, it’s not for the faint of heart,” he said. “It’s one of those parental guidance messages.” He said Batista may not want to watch it, but he needs to watch it. A series of clips of past Hell in a Cell matches aired. Lawler said he was convinced.

Hunter said lightning may have struck twice, but it wouldn’t happen a third time. Batista’s music interrupted Hunter’s final words. “You’re done talking,” said Batista, who then admitted he’s never been in a Hell in a Cell. “I don’t know what to expect, and at this point, I don’t really care,” he said. “I know we’re both going to get hurt, we’re both going to bleed, we’re both going to go until we can’t go anywhere. We’re going to hell. I’m ready to pay for my sins. How about you? You ready to pay? I don’t fear the Cell and I don’t fear you.” Bischoff said it’s time to make it official. Bischoff declared the match official. Hunter said, “You just signed your own death warrant.” Batista said Hunter would have to kill him. He said he’s prepared to kick the devil’s ass at Vengeance. They shook hands and Batista yanked Hunter into his chest. Batista held up the title belt. Hunter took a few steps backward.

–Q6–

-They replayed the Highlight Reel with John Cena from the opening segment of the show.

-Clips aired of Victoria attacking Christy Hemme last week.

3 — THE HEART THROBS & VICTORIA vs. CHRISTY HEMME & HURRICANE & ROSEY

Not the best match to have on at the same time as the start of the fourth quarter of the Heat-Pistons deciding game seven on TNT. Then again, Christy has actually done well in quarter hour rating performance, but otherwise the star power is lower relative to most everything else on the show so far. The Heart Throbs isolated Hurricane early in the match. Christy was tagged in against Victoria and went berserk on her. When she rammed Victoria’s head into the mat repeatedly, the ref DQ’d her. She speared Victoria through the ropes, then had to be held back by Hurricane and Rosey.

WINNERS: Christy & Heart Throbs at 3:00 via DQ.

STAR RATING: 1/2*

-Backstage Bischoff talked to a “reporter,” and then walked into his office and saw Cena. “I’ve been waiting to see you,” said Bischoff. He offered him a handshake. Cena turned it down. Bischoff offered Cena a tag match teaming with Jericho against Christian & Tomko. Cena said, “I’m feeling that.” Bischoff said they could have a great relationship. Cena took that as a proposal for a sexual relationship. He said he doesn’t judge, but it’s not him. Bischoff said he misunderstood. He told him he wanted him to join his anti-ECW brigade. Cena said he doesn’t do politics. When Bischoff said he must not know who he is, Cena then reminisced about watching Nitro at 8 p.m. and then Raw at 9 p.m. with his friends.

-They went to a video package that replaced the Smackdown Rebound which featured Vince McMahon’s original announcement on Raw as photos aired of many of WWE’s top stars. The spot closed with a plug for Smackdown on Thursday.

–Q7–

-A clip aired of Viscera and Lilian. Back live, Lawler smiled at ringside and said there are rumors about those two running off together. Ross then said there’s another dysfunctional relationship. A clip aired of Lita and Edge making out. Then Ross said he understands Lita has filed for divorce.

-Kane walked to the ring. Ross said Kane requested a match to get his mind off of his personal life being in shambles. Edge stepped onto the stage and said, “Maybe we should do this right here, right now.” He took a few steps to the ring, then said, “On second thought, I’ve got a better idea.” Lita stepped out with her really slutty top that almost entirely reveals her breasts. Lita said that Vengeance would be in Las Vegas, and she said she and Edge might decide to get married there. “They say Vegas is a city where everything that happens, it stays there,” said Edge. “What happens to you at Vengeance will haunt you the rest of your life.” Edge and Lita them made out again. Kane huffed and puffed. “That son of a bitch is kissing that man’s wife!” said Ross. “I’m not the kind of the Kane Fan Club, but dammit, that’s wrong.” Kane’s scheduled match was forgotten about.

[Commercial Break]

4 — CHRIS BENOIT vs. GENE SNITSKY

Coach joined Ross and Lawler on commentary. Coach said ECW is disgusting. Lawler said the fact that ECW went out of business should tell everyone something. Ross defended it, and didn’t understand the anti-ECW people basically telling the ECW fans to go to hell. Coach said he’ll be hosting “Extreme Heat” that leads into the PPV on Sunday night. Ross said a lot of wrestlers received an opportunity from ECW that led to them going to WWE. Ross said Snitsky would have fit in well in ECW. He had to have been fed that line from Vince McMahon through the headsets, because only someone like Vince who never saw ECW would think Snitsky fit the ECW mold. Ross knows better and wouldn’t voluntarily say something like that which hurts his credibility with ECW fans.

Benoit and Snitsky traded blows with a trash can and trash can lid. Ross said ECW on PPV would feature “animalistic, gutteral violence.” That’s definitely Vince McMahon wording. Benoit set up a table. Benoit knocked Snitsky onto a table as Ross said ECW is an uncontrolled environment where anything can happen. Benoit then did the throat slice gesture, giving Snitsky time to get up and knocked him off the top rope. When Ross talked about the passion of the fans and wrestlers, Lawler said the type of passion he likes is that on display by Edge and Lita. Snitsky knocked Benoit to the floor. The Dudleys then ran in from behind and gave him a 3D through a table in center ring. Then they fled through the crowd right past a big ECW sign held up by fans. Lawled yelled, “This means war!”

WINNER: No decision in 6:00.

STAR RATING: 3/4 — A garbage brawl that exhibited ECW at its worst, and didn’t reflect at all how Benoit wrestled when in ECW, and the talk of Snitsky being a great fit with ECW shows just how badly Vince McMahon is blowing his marketing of ECW. It feels really inauthentic. A this point it’s pretty clear Vince got it in his mind to push the stereotype of ECW as the marketing approach for the PPV rather than taking to heart advice from those who really lived through it. Heyman’s voiceovers on commercials are the only thing really ringing true so far in the hype for the PPV. Vince is basically hyping ECW One Night Stand the way WCW marketed Uncensored PPVs, which also reflected a distorted, uninformed, narrow vision of ECW.

[Commercial Break – Are WWE and the NBA in cahoots? A frustrating majority of Raw commercial breaks took place concurrently with commercials in the NBA Eastern Conference Championship game, which is in the final minute at this point.]

-Security backstage put the Dudleys and Heyman in handcuffs. Heyman said it’s just like Bischoff to welcome ECW to his show, only to not have the guts to show up. Coach walked up and said Bischoff wasn’t scared. Coach then told the cops to release the Dudleys and Heyman from the handcuffs. Coach told Heyman to bring his boys with him because Bischoff would address him personally. “You can bring the Dudleys, because I assure you Eric Bischoff will not be coming alone.” Heyman said, “Looking forward to it.” Heyman then got the Dudleys in a huddle.

-Ross plugged that the Draft Lottery would continue. They formally announced Cena & Jericho vs. Christian & Tomko. I’m guessing that there will be an angle to setup a future Smackdown feud between Jericho and Cena, as I think there’s a good chance Jericho will be drafted to Smackdown and Cena will end up traded back to Smackdown on June 30 during the trading period following the fourth Smackdown of the month. Ross also plugged the return of Steve Austin to Raw.

-Bischoff stepped into the ring with Tomko, Christian, and Edge behind him. Bischoff said if he and his men can take him out tonight, he won’t even have to bother to show up at One Night Stand. He said then whatever crumbs are left on Sunday, JBL and Kurt Angle will join in the destruction of ECW once and for all. An “ECW” chant began. Bischoff then said: “I’m gonna do something you never thought I’d do. I’m calling you out.” Heyman and the Dudleys wree shown walking backstage. Lawler speculated they were leaving the arena. Bischoff laughed inside the ring. They made their way toward the ring by walking through the crowd rather than the official rampway.

Heyman said: “Eric, you keep making mistake over and over and over and over again. You keep making this about me. It’s not about Paul Heyman. It’s about E-C-W. I’ll give you credit Eric Bischoff.” He then said Bischoff got by on the deep pockets of a corporate account. He said what ECW had was a bond with an audience he could never duplicate. “So help me god,” said Heyman. “On my children’s soul, I’ll tell you ECW never backed down to anyone.” The Dudleys entered the ring and faced off with the three heels from Raw. Bischoff stepped to the ring apron and said, “Well, maybe you’ll back down from this.”

Bischoff then called extra troops to the ring including Maven, Sylvain Grenier, Rob Conway, and Snitsky. Ross said Heyman was trapped. Heyman said they never back down from anybody. Then he pointed into the crowd. Out walked Tommy Dreamer, Sandman, Axl Rotten, Rhyno, Balls Mahoney, and Sandman. A huge brawl broke out. Ross yelled, “All hell has broken out at the Savis Center in St. Louis.” Dreamer slidekicked Maven while he was upside down in the corner. Rhyno gored Edge. The ECW wrestlers held up a hand-made ECW banner as “Let the Bodies Hit the Floor” played and the show ended.