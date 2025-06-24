WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch the latest Bill Goldberg video compilation

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bill Goldberg is one of the most well-known wrestlers who wrestled in the WCW Nitro era prior to the company’s closure in 2001. His infamous (and embellished) 173 match win streak from 1997 to 1998 made him a huge star for the company.

Goldberg was built up as an unstoppable monster, with his athleticism and power captivating everyone. After WCW closed, he had a quick stop in All Japan Pro Wrestling before debuting for WWE in 2003. His initial run lasted until the following year, and he’s appeared sporadically since 2016.

He announced that his final match will be at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 versus Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Win or lose, that will be it for him. In celebration of that match, the WWE YouTube channel put together a compilation of every single one of his WWE matches into a WWE Playlist video. This video aims to get people excited for the match while creating nostalgia as well.

This video presents Goldberg’s whole career in WWE from the beginning up until the present day. It serves as a send-oﬀ to an amazing wrestler. Even though his first run in WWE was just under a calendar year, the majority of the matches seen were from 2003 and 2004. He did a lot in a short time span, which is an example of how things were back then. There were more events in the 1990s and 2000s, with wrestlers were working nearly 300 days a year. However, I wished there were more variation on the title cards. Since he wrestled Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, and others numerous times, it should’ve been identified as “Lashley I” and “Lashley II” so people could’ve kept track of how many times he wrestled them.

Even though people have strong opinions on his second run in WWE, his first run showed that his monster tenure in WCW wasn’t a fluke. He actually was effectively portrayed as a strong, tough guy who was athletic and dominant in the ring. Even when he made his entrance against Gunther to make the Saturday Night’s Main Event match oﬃcial, the crowd was still chanting his name, signifying that they still think of him as a legend in professional wrestling.

Although he is billed as a “special attraction” now, he’s definitely earned that role given what he did when he first started out in WWE. Hopefully, this isn’t a one-time thing that the WWE YouTube channel did just for him. More wrestlers deserve this compilation when they decide to hang up their boots. Goldberg has had a great career that is well deserving of the compilation that was created to spotlight him.