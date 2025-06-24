NXT TV RESULTS (6/24): Wells’s live report on Women’s #1 Four-Way, Josh Briggs vs. Trick Williams, Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-Before recaps, we got pre-recorded hype from Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace ahead of tonight’s four-way match to determine Jacy Jayne’s opponent for Evolution.

(1) JOSH BRIGGS (w/Yoshiki Inamura) vs. TRICK WILLIAMS (c) – TNA Championship match

In case you thought there was any chance of a title change, this match went on first to dispel that completely. Briggs took the early advantage with a slam and some battering in the corner. Despite the fact that Williams has been getting effectively booed at long last, there were some performative booers in the audience every time Briggs hit a move. Briggs hit a flying lariat for two. Trick laid in some chops but Briggs battered him some more. Trick hit a throat chop and grounded Briggs with a headlock.

Briggs tried to escape but Williams rolled with him and held on. Briggs broke with a big suplex that Trick sold like gold with his face as the camera caught him crumbling. Williams caught Briggs with a shot to the jaw but Briggs laughed it off. The two exchanged blocks and Trick hit a dropkick that sent Briggs outside. Williams went outside and tried to slap Inamura, who blocked it and tossed Williams into a big boot by Briggs. Briggs posed and the vocal males booed as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Briggs caught Williams on an axe kick attempt and suplexed him. Slam and a big splash by Briggs. Briggs hit some back elbows in the corner, but Williams came out of the corner with a knee. Some of the audience counted along like they bought it as a finish. Weird. Corey got in a playful dig at Tom Hannifan (formerly Tom Phillips in WWE), saying TNA was making so much money that maybe “that clown will get a raise.”

Briggs and Williams exchanged some power spots and Briggs hit a chokeslam for a long two, broken up when Williams grabbed the bottom rope. “NXT” chant. The two got to their knees and did some yay/boo strikes that didn’t break according to intended face-heel roles. Briggs hit another boot and Williams hit a back kick, then a pump kick. Short-arm clothesline by Briggs. Briggs went up and missed a moonsault. Trick Shot finished.

WINNER: Trick Williams at 11:28.

Trick said “It’s about time y’all put some frickin’ respect on my name.” He’s possibly the most respected guy on the brand, but pretend he isn’t to make that work, I guess. Joe Hendry’s music played and he showed up behind Williams to a much smaller pop than previously, as there are diminishing returns on his many re-debuts and after all, he’s facing Trick Williams.

(Wells’s Analysis: I’ve run out of ways to ask why the hell this brand felt the need to try Trick out as a heel before his eventual callup. This was a pretty exceptional hoss fight to open the show and everything would be pitch-perfect if the crowd didn’t want to cheer Trick so much)

-The three remaining members of No Quarter Catch Crew talked. Charlie Dempsey insinuated Tavion Heights had a training injury that would keep him out of tonight’s match with Je’Von Evans, but Heights insisted. Wren Sinclair tried to keep the peace. [c]

-Myles Borne was talking to Gators football players George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp. Lexis King ruined the party and was annoyed that Borne was too deaf to hear him. The Gators tried to tell Borne about King, but Borne was simply ignoring King. King took a swipe at the Gators program and almost got decked, so he took off.

(2) JE’VON EVANS vs. TAVION HEIGHTS – If Heights wins, he’s allowed to leave No Quarter Catch Crew

Heights was in a facemask from whatever training injury he had. Vic openly questioned whether there was a true injury. Heights grappled Evans to the mat and dominated him there for a while. Heights shoved Evans to a corner and worked a brief armbar, then covered for two. Heights worked an anaconda vise for a bit, and Evans rolled around Heights’ back and rolled up Heights for two. Evans hit a springboard rana and Heights ended up on the ramp side, where Evans flattened himwith a plancha. It replayed in slo-mo as the match went to commercial. [c]

The two chopped each other as they hit their feet. Heights hit a back elbow for two. Heights went fora German suplex but Evans elbowed out. Heights hit one anyway for a long two. Heights held on and tried another but Evans countered with a rollup for two. Evans hit a superkick out of the corner and hopped up for a twisting splash for the win.

WINNER: Je’Von Evans at 8:52.

Heights left with NQCC, and Jasper Troy showed up and destroyed Evans in the ring. He then casually walked up the ramp past NQCC. Wren sold it with a beatiful look of horror and awe.

(Wells’s Analysis: Good stuff here as Heights keeps improving as a mat technician and Evans continues to kill it from all directions. It ended up serving Jasper Troy more than either of these guys, though)

-There was a recap of the scene where Ava informed Tony D of the match where Stacks was to face Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup. Later in the week, Ava announced on socials that Dar had to relinquish the championship due to injury. Awful if true. Tonight’s match is instead Stacks vs. D’Angelo for the vacant championship.

(3) RICKY SAINTS vs. ASHANTE “THEE” ADONIS

Adonis threw his jacket at Saints for an attempt at some cheap offense, but Saints ducked and threw rights. Rope running ended with some kicks from Saints. Saints walked the ropes and dropped an elbow on Adonis, then hit his familiar pose as the match went to commercial. [c]