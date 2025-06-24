VIP PODCAST 6/24 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The year 2005 in wrestling – 20 years later (Pt. 2) – ROH, WWE, Maclin’s Memphis, CZW, Chikara, Europe, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is once again joined by Josh/snowboiiii after two hours of great 2005 Japan talk, to move onto the rest of the world during that influential and exciting year. In this part, the lads talk extensively about Ring of Honor and how it feels to watch it now with 2025 eyes. What holds up better than expected and what’s not as good as it was at the time? From there, it’s a look at the healthy competition ROH had from the “SMV Three” of CZW, IWA Mid-South, and Chikara, and a breakdown of the strengths and weaknesses of that promotional triumvirate. Of course time was carved out for WWE which brought some distressing memories along with some fun ones as they had one of their most notable years of the decade with the ECW reunion, the pushes of Cena and Batista, Eddie vs. Rey, “Angelic Diablo” Matt Hardy, and more!

NSFW WARNING: This show features two excited Irishmen having the chat, so of course the swear words fly on occasion.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO