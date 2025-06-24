News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 6/24 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk-Cena dynamic, Grand Slam Mexico including big viewership, Night of Champions preview, Rich at TNA tapings, more (106 min.)

June 24, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Reaction to AEW’s successful trip to Mexico City and thoughts on the actual content of the show
  • Analysis of the surge in viewership for last week’s Grand Slam Mexico
  • The Mercedes Mone-Mortos political dynamic
  • John Cena’s mirror image Pipe Bomb promo discussed and dissected, including what Cena’s goal seemed to be in embarking on it
  • A preview of Night of Champions including why on paper it looks pretty weak in terms of in-ring quality wrestling
  • Rich’s experience at TNA tapings last weekend with his son
  • NXT using old school promos at the start of the show
  • New Japan signing an Olympian who could be a focus of the company for years to come

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025