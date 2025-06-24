VIP PODCAST 6/24 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk-Cena dynamic, Grand Slam Mexico including big viewership, Night of Champions preview, Rich at TNA tapings, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Reaction to AEW’s successful trip to Mexico City and thoughts on the actual content of the show
- Analysis of the surge in viewership for last week’s Grand Slam Mexico
- The Mercedes Mone-Mortos political dynamic
- John Cena’s mirror image Pipe Bomb promo discussed and dissected, including what Cena’s goal seemed to be in embarking on it
- A preview of Night of Champions including why on paper it looks pretty weak in terms of in-ring quality wrestling
- Rich’s experience at TNA tapings last weekend with his son
- NXT using old school promos at the start of the show
- New Japan signing an Olympian who could be a focus of the company for years to come
