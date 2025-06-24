VIP PODCAST 6/24 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk-Cena dynamic, Grand Slam Mexico including big viewership, Night of Champions preview, Rich at TNA tapings, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Reaction to AEW’s successful trip to Mexico City and thoughts on the actual content of the show

Analysis of the surge in viewership for last week’s Grand Slam Mexico

The Mercedes Mone-Mortos political dynamic

John Cena’s mirror image Pipe Bomb promo discussed and dissected, including what Cena’s goal seemed to be in embarking on it

A preview of Night of Champions including why on paper it looks pretty weak in terms of in-ring quality wrestling

Rich’s experience at TNA tapings last weekend with his son

NXT using old school promos at the start of the show

New Japan signing an Olympian who could be a focus of the company for years to come

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO