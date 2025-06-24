FREE PODCAST 6/24 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-22-2020) Dominik angle with Rey and Seth, Orton-Big Show, Sasha-Bayley, Lashley & MVP, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-22-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails, plus some talk about Speaking Out and the Sammy Guevara suspension. Raw topics include the Randy Orton-Big Show exchange, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins angles with Dominik and others, the Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler PPV title match set-up, the latest with Sasha Banks and Bayley including a big challenge, did Charlotte beat Asuka clean or not, Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits, Bobby Lashley and MVP and Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan, Lana and Natalya, and more.
