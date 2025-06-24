FREE PODCAST 6/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg discuss Yoshiki Inamura and Jasper Troy as strange bedfellows for Oba Femi, Jordynne Grace’s inevitable march toward the title, Stacks winning singles gold, more (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg discuss Yoshiki Inamura and Jasper Troy as strange bedfellows for Oba Femi, Jordynne Grace’s inevitable march toward the title, Stacks winning singles gold, and more.

