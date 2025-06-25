FREE PODCAST 6/24 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell look at King and Queen of the Ring finals, what was point of Cena promo on Punk, AEW All In ticket sales, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- The prospects for the King of the Ring final with Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
- The prospects for the Queen of the Ring final with Jade Cargill vs. Asuka
- What was the end goal of John Cena’s bizarro Pipe Bomb promo last Friday on Smackdown? Does it harm C.M. Punk with fans? Does it paint Cena negatively for engaging in such a one-sided, unfair fight, or was it justice for Punk’s words in the past?
- A look at ticket sales for All In and the big three matches announces so far. Is there anything AEW can do to spark ticket sales in these final few weeks?
- Analysis of our PWTorch poll asking who is AEW’s most valuable wrestler currently on the roster looking at the next three years, and is there a single standout or should it be an ensemble approach?
- Thoughts on the build for Goldberg challenging Gunther for the World Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Some NXT and TNA talk including how the WWE alliance is working for TNA’s hardcore fans
