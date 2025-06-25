AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Where: Kent, Wash. at accesso ShoWare Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,004 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,658. The arena has a capacity of 7,141 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong vs. Bandido – Men’s Casino Gauntlet Qualifying match

Willow Nightingale vs. Athena vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander – Women’s Casino Gauntlet Qualifying match

