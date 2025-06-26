CM Punk arrives in Saudi Arabia and instantly his appearance there became even more controversial

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk has arrived in Saudi Arabia, and it’s gotten instantly more controversial.

Footage circulating on social media presumably from a fan shows Punk blowing off and (gently) pushing aside a young boy who approached him.

Punk has received heavy criticism from fans for even wrestling in Saudi Arabia due to his past comments, most notably crude comments aimed at Miz that referred to Saudi events at “Blood Money.”

When Punk agreed to return to WWE, he obviously did not insist on a condition that he not be asked or required to wrestle in Saudi Arabia. Punk has not clarified publicly whether his opinion on WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia has changed.

John Cena’s promo on Smackdown last week characterizing Punk as a sanctimonious hypocrite and corporate sellout, which drew cheers and a pro-Cena chant from the crowd, had already led some to expect Cena to be cheered. He is advertised for an appearance on Smackdown tomorrow night in Saudi Arabia, so he’ll have a chance to rectify that situation if that’s a goal. Punk is not currently advertised for a segment on Smackdown.