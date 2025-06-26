VIP PODCAST 6/26 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-26-2007) – Keller & Mitchell react to first D.A. press conference with details on scene at Benoit Family Tragedy (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 26, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed the first D.A. press conference that had just concluded with details on the scene Benoit’s house after the apparent murder-murder-suicide, the journey Benoit was on personally after the death of his best friend Eddie Guerrero, how the recent death of Sensational Sherri could have affected him, and how the structure of the wrestler’s schedule and lifestyle contributes to instability and stress in their lives, how Vince McMahon could actually changes things for the better, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO